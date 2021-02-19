41 cases tied to January COVID-19 outbreak at Washington state hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, Wash., includes positive cases for 20 patients and 21 staff members, but no additional cases in the last week, according to the Kent Reporter.

The hospital became aware of the outbreak in January and initially linked the cluster to 27 cases in the first-floor surgical unit and on the third floor. The number of cases rose to 41 Feb. 8 as St. Francis continued testing patients and staff.

In a Feb. 17 update, officials said they continue to see improvements, and no additional employees or patients have tested positive in the last week related to the outbreak.

St. Francis said it is continuing "limited surveillance testing out of an abundance of caution for employees" who work on the affected units. The hospital also resumed admissions to the first-floor surgical unit and continues to isolate COVID-19 patients on the third floor to limit staff interactions between patients who have COVID-19 and those who don't.

COVID-19 safety measures remain in place, the hospital said.

