Atrium Health offers meal vouchers to nearly 67,000 workers

Atrium Health is offering employees meal vouchers from DoorDash to celebrate their work during the COVID-19 pandemic and boost the local restaurant economy, the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system said Jan. 27.

The $11 million investment will provide vouchers for nearly 67,000 healthcare workers who are part of the Atrium Health enterprise in the Charlotte region or at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health or Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent. The vouchers vary in amount, from $50 to $250, depending on the person's role, classification, and full-time or part-time status. According to the health system, system executives and physicians are excluded from receiving the vouchers "to maximize the impact among teammates who can benefit the most from them."

"This is a win-win for our healthcare heroes and for the economy of each community we are privileged to serve," Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, said in a news release. "We continue to celebrate the daily sacrifices and commitment of our teammates — from our nurses in the ICU who are treating those suffering from this virus to our environmental services teammates cleaning rooms, to those in critical support roles behind the scenes — we don't want a doubt left in any teammate's mind that we greatly appreciate the life-saving work they are doing."

In addition to the vouchers, workers will receive free DashPass subscriptions for 90 days offering them unlimited free delivery fees on DoorDash orders, as well as reduced service fees from participating restaurants on orders over $12, said Atrium Health. Workers will also receive $10 off their first two orders. Aside from restaurants, employees can order from grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores as well via DoorDash.

Read more about Atrium Health's efforts here.

