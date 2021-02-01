New York hospital offers prizes for vaccinated workers

Employees at Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center who are vaccinated against COVID-19 have the opportunity to win a prize, according to WGRZ.

The hospital will hold a prize drawing Feb. 15, in which vaccinated workers will be able to win one of four prizes, Alexander Collichio, vice president of human resources, told the news station. There were no details given about the prizes.

"NFMMC is committed to encouraging all of our employees and the community to receive a vaccination in order to bring the COVID pandemic that has defined the last year of our lives to an end," Mr. Collichio emailed WGRZ.

"Although the COVID vaccination is not mandatory for employees, NFMMC has strongly encouraged employees to receive this vaccine to assist with reduction of COVID infections and mitigate any contagion," he said.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, a 171-bed regional medical center, offers inpatient and outpatient services at its Niagara Falls campus and at facilities in Niagara County. As of Feb. 1, the hospital said it has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 3,500 people, including 680 employees.

More articles on workforce:

77% of front-line health and long-term care workers are women: 6 report findings

Atrium Health offers meal vouchers to nearly 67,000 workers

Duke University Hospital workers featured in '45 portraits in 45 days' exhibit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.