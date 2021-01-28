Duke University Hospital workers featured in '45 portraits in 45 days' exhibit

Local painter Maria Bennett Hock has captured the emotions of Duke University Hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a new exhibit.

The exhibit, titled "45 Portraits in 45 days," features portrait paintings of 45 workers at the Durham, N.C.-based hospital, based on selfie-styled photograph images provided to Ms. Hock, according to the Duke University website.

Ms. Hock told Becker's she painted the first portrait on Oct. 30 and posted to her social media. Paintings were painted and posted daily for 45 days.

"We [Duke Arts & Health] spoke with Maria about her interest to do individual portraits of selected hospital employees and began collecting names of staff from managers and co-workers," William Gregory, coordinator of arts programming at the hospital, said, according to Duke University's student newspaper, The Chronicle. "It was originally going to be '30 Portraits in 30 Days'. However, Maria wanted to continue with everyone nominated, and it grew to the '45 Portraits in 45 Days.'"

Ms. Hock said she also wanted the portraits to showcase all of those working in all capacities in the hospital, "not just doctors and nurses, but the cafeteria workers and maintenance staff and any other unsung heroes."

"These people's health is put on the line every day to keep the hospital running smoothly," said Ms. Hock. "Putting these portraits on social media would bring life to the cause and hopefully make the point that people's lives are at stake, literally. Wear a mask, stay indoors, wash your hands. These are the people working to keep us safe, let's recognize them."

The exhibit is in the hospital concourse. Those who cannot access the facility during the pandemic can view Ms. Hock's portrait paintings here.

