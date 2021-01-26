Vaccinated healthcare workers invited to attend Super Bowl

Vaccinated healthcare workers from U.S. hospitals and health systems will get to experience the Super Bowl in person this year.

The announcement — which followed discussions with public health officials — came Jan. 22 from National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Overall, about 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will receive free tickets to Super Bowl LV as guests of the NFL in honor of their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mr. Goodell.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. Workers who attend will have received both vaccine doses, and most will come from hospitals and health systems in the Tampa and central Florida area, Mr. Goodell said. NFL clubs nationwide will select vaccinated healthcare workers from their communities to go to the festivities.

In the Chicago area, four vaccinated healthcare workers were selected to attend, according to the Daily Herald. The workers are from Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. They include a home care nurse, as well as hospitalists and a worker in facilities operations.

Jill Chadwick, spokesperson with the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kan., said the health system received 18 Super Bowl tickets for vaccinated healthcare workers, according to news station KMBC. As of Jan. 25, it had not been determined who would be attending.

More articles on workforce:

77% of front-line health and long-term care workers are women: 6 report findings

As phase 1b begins, Cleveland Clinic employees to be vaccinated in same order as public

31 employees infected in Oregon hospital COVID-19 outbreak

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.