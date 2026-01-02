New York mandates hospital violence prevention plans

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation requiring hospitals and nursing homes to establish workplace violence prevention programs.

Under the law (S5294B), which was signed in December, facilities must implement a written plan within 280 days of enactment. Beginning in 2027, they must conduct annual safety and security assessments tailored to each hospital’s size, complexity and geography. These assessments will inform security protocols, including staff training and infrastructure updates.

Hospitals in cities or counties with populations over 1 million must ensure at least one off-duty law enforcement officer or trained security personnel is present in the emergency department at all times, according to the law. Hospitals in other areas of the state must maintain on-site security personnel, prioritizing proximity to the emergency department. Exceptions apply to critical access, sole community, and rural emergency hospitals, unless those facilities report increases in violence.

The legislation also requires hospitals to involve front-line staff and, where applicable, unions in developing their plans; maintain incident logs; and share data with internal safety committees.

The law comes amid broader industry efforts to curb workplace violence in healthcare. For example, by the end of 2026, all hospitals and emergency departments at Columbus-based OhioHealth will have metal detectors at their public entrances. And Pennsylvania healthcare workers recently urged local hospital leaders to strengthen their commitment to workforce safety following a November attack on a patient care technician at Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

According to law firm Seyfarth Shaw, several other states — including California, Oregon, and Washington — have implemented similar workplace violence prevention requirements for healthcare settings.