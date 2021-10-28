11 staff infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Ohio hospital

Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Regional Medical Center has reported a COVID-19 outbreak among 11 staff members, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's on Oct. 28.

The 11 employees work across multiple departments within the surgery area, Jordan Sternberg, manager of marketing for Firelands Health, told Becker's. Currently, only a few of the staff members remain in isolation, with most set to return by next week.

All employees directed to receive a COVID test have complied, Mr. Sternberg said. The hospital is implementing additional safety procedures as it has previously done with other cluster areas over the last 18 months, including extra spacing, precautions around eating in public spaces, and education for employees. The hospital is in continual contact with the Erie (Ohio) County Health Department.

Even with the best tracing, it is hard to ever say with full certainty exactly where and how the virus is transmitted, Mr. Sternberg concluded. "We hope not to single out an individual employee."