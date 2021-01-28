5 staff infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Vermont hospital's oncology unit

Five staff members at Rutland Regional Medical Center's inpatient medical oncology unit have tested positive for COVID-19, reports the Rutland Herald.

The first case was identified Jan. 22, when a staff member on the unit told her superiors that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. The fifth and most recent case was confirmed the morning of Jan. 27.

The Rutland, City, Vt.-based hospital is restricting visitor access to the unit as a result of the outbreak.

"We want to be sure that we contain the virus, and restricting access is just one of several key steps we are taking," Betsy Hassan, DNP, RN, the hospital's chief nursing officer said in a statement cited by the Rutland Herald.

The hospital is working with state health officials to perform contact-tracing and test all patients and staff on the unit. Rutland Regional has also implemented "higher level transmission-based precautions" on the unit, Dr. Hassan said.

