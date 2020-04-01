Hospital CEOs, execs forgo pay amid COVID-19: 7 updates

CEOs and executives at hospitals across the country are taking pay cuts or donating their pay to employee assistance funds to help offset the financial fallout from COVID-19.

Here are seven examples of executives forgoing or donating their pay, as of April 1:



1. Alan Levine, CEO of Ballad Health, said he will forgo 100 percent of his pay during the next 60 days and contribute it to the Johnson City, Tenn.-based health system's employee assistance fund.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen is donating 100 percent of his pay for two months to a fund that provides financial support to the company's employees. Other members of HCA's senior leadership team are taking a 30 percent pay cut until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

3. Citing a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 11 executives at Cincinnati-based TriHealth have taken a 20 percent pay cut.



4. The CEO of Boston-based Beth Israel Lahey Health and more than two dozen other executives will take pay cuts to offset some of the financial losses Massachusetts' second-largest health system is facing due to COVID-19.

5. Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare, said he will give up his $78,000 April salary to help increase cash reserves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6. The senior leadership team at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, N.J., is taking pay cuts of between 25 percent and 35 percent of their salary and making donations to the hospital's COVID-19 emergency fund.



7. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System said it is implementing a cost-reduction plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic that includes pay reductions for leadership.



More articles on healthcare leadership:

CEO Robert Garrett: How Hackensack Meridian is modernizing mental health treatment

Ascension's plan to transform healthcare through innovation: Q&A with President and CEO Joseph Impicciche

Cleveland Clinic's strategy in 2020 and beyond: 6 takeaways

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.