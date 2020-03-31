Beth Israel CEO, two dozen execs take pay cuts

The CEO of Boston-based Beth Israel Lahey Health and more than two dozen other executives will take pay cuts to offset some of the financial losses Massachusetts' second-largest health system is facing due to COVID-19, according to a March 30 report from The Boston Globe.

Kevin Tabb, MD, agreed to a 50 percent pay cut for the next three months. According to data cited by The Globe, Dr. Tabb earned $1.8 million in 2017 including bonuses and other compensation. 2017 is the most recent year for which data is available.



In addition, all leaders at Beth Israel Lahey Health, the presidents of its 12 hospitals and the head of its affiliate Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians will take a 20 percent salary cut.



The cuts come as Beth Israel, like hospitals nationwide, face financial hurdles related to suspending or canceling elective procedures to make room for a surge in COVID-19 patients.



