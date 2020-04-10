Integris halts inpatient services at Oklahoma hospital campus

Integris has temporarily halted most services at one of its hospitals in Oklahoma City, according to TV station KOKH.

Integris Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, a 238-bed hospital, transferred patients to another Integris hospital and ended most services. Only the hospital's emergency department remains open.

"In an effort to better consolidate our resources we are temporarily closing the Portland Avenue building, with the exception of the emergency room," Integris said in a statement to News 9. "We fully anticipate that if and when we see a surge of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma City, we will be reopening this campus."

Integris decided to temporarily close the hospital campus, an extension of Oklahoma City-based Integris Baptist Medical Center, after postponing elective procedures and other nonemergent care due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Integris said the change has caused revenues to drop by about 50 percent.

"While we remain optimistic for a quick rebound once the pandemic passes, we need to make decisions today to ensure our financial health in the coming months," Integris said, according to News 9.

To help reduce the financial damage from COVID-19, the health system's executive team is taking a 20 percent pay cut. Integris is also furloughing workers not involved in direct patient care. Furloughed employees and their dependents will continue to receive health insurance coverage, according to the report.

Integris is one of dozens of health systems across the U.S. furloughing employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more about the recent furloughs here.

