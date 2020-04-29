Cincinnati Children's employees take 20% pay cut

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center said employees who are temporarily without work will take pay cuts due to the financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees who are temporarily without work will remain employed with benefits and see their pay reduced to 80 percent of their normal pay from May 10 through July 4, according to the organization.

In addition, no employees will receive merit raises in the upcoming fiscal year, and senior executives will also take temporary pay cuts. The organization did not provide an amount for the senior executive cuts.

News of the pay cuts comes after Cincinnati Children's said it postponed thousands of nonemergent surgeries and outpatient visits; temporarily closed several locations in mid-March; and made efforts to assist employees during the public health crisis, including eight weeks of full pay, modifying sick leave benefits and increasing the employee minimum wage to $15 per hour.

"Our commitment to support our employees is true to who we are and core to everything we do," Cincinnati Children's President and CEO Michael Fisher said in a news release. "We are taking actions to ensure we have the workforce needed and financial strength to invest in and deliver on our clinical, research, education and community missions, now and in the future."

The medical center, which has 16,000 employees, said it will take a phased approach to resuming full operations.

