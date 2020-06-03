Cleveland's University Hospitals to cut all physician, clinical leader pay

University Hospitals, based in Cleveland, said it will temporarily cut pay for all physicians and clinical leaders in the organization to help offset losses driven by the pandemic.

The health system will reduce physician compensation by 7 percent when they are performing clinical work and 10 percent when they are carrying out administrative duties. Clinical leaders will see a 10 percent pay reduction.



The new pay cuts come after University Hospitals reduced pay for positions not involving direct patient care, including executives, directors, nonclinical managers, department chairs and division chiefs. Those roles saw pay cuts ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent.

University Hospitals blamed the most recent pay cuts on "significant shortfalls created by the pandemic."

The system said it spent more than $30 million to prepare for the pandemic, including procuring supplies and supporting labor needs.

"We are grateful to all of our caregivers and physicians for their commitment, understanding and dedication to our patients as we've continued to manage the COVID pandemic. We are confident that through proactive and responsible expense management, UH will remain strong and continue to advance the health and well-being of our communities throughout Northeast Ohio," the system said in a media release.

