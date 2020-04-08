Ascension CEO donates half his base salary to employee relief fund

Ascension President and CEO Joseph Impicciche has pledged half of his base salary to the health system's fund to support employees' healthcare education, which now also focuses on workers who face financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Impicciche made the pledge in an April 7 memo to the St. Louis-based system's 160,000 employees. In addition to announcing his donation to the system's Ministry and Mission Fund, Mr. Impicciche said Ascension is establishing a financial hardship program to support employees, which will be funded by foundations in Ascension's ministry markets.

Beginning April 8, employees can seek assistance from these programs through applications in the myAscension employee portal under COVID-19 Associate Resources, Mr. Impicciche said.

"This pandemic has created an unprecedented challenge for the global community and has tested the nation's healthcare delivery system," Mr. Impicciche wrote in his memo. "I have been moved — and I know you have been too — by the selfless acts of courage and heroism exhibited each day by our caregivers, and caregivers everywhere, and all those who support their efforts in our sites of care. We are indebted to those who have risked their health to care for others."

More articles on healthcare leadership:

How protective gear shortages are causing tension between hospitals, clinicians

Ascension's plan to transform healthcare through innovation: Q&A with President and CEO Joseph Impicciche

Cook County public health COO fired

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.