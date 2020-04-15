UVA halts healthcare hiring, makes other cost-saving moves

The University of Virginia in Charlottesville is freezing hiring for faculty, staff and health system positions.

The university announced the decision April 14, citing "major financial losses" in its academic division and UVA Health, as well as expected future revenue shortfalls. It said hiring exceptions are possible if executive leaders sign off on them.

The university also said that there will be no merit raises for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and it will limit capital projects to those that are already in design or construction and are fully funded.

The university said its schools and units will cut or eliminate nonessential expenses, and its executive leaders will take a 10 percent pay cut.

In a message to the university community, university leaders said the institution seeks to avoid furloughs and layoffs for as long as possible, but "the health system may have no choice but to turn to these steps sooner rather than later, given the serious financial situation they are facing because of the significant disruption to clinical care."

University officials said they will continue to review the effects of COVID-19 as part of their decision-making.

