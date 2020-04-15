COVID-19 & healthcare professionals: What the latest CDC data shows

Federal data released this week showed that healthcare professionals account for 9,282 of the 315,531 COVID-19 cases nationwide, their median age is 42, and 73 percent of them are female.

The tally came from the CDC April 14 and was representative of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases voluntarily reported to the agency from 50 states, four U.S. territories and affiliated islands and the District of Columbia, from Feb. 12 to April 9.

Here are five stats from the CDC about the healthcare professional cases.

Age

16-44: 55 percent

45-54: 21 percent

55-64: 18 percent

65 or older: 6 percent

Sex

Female: 73 percent

Male: 27 percent

Race

Asian: 5 percent

Black: 21 percent

White: 72 percent

Other: 2 percent

Exposures

Only healthcare exposure: 55 percent

Only household exposure: 27 percent

Only community exposure: 13 percent

Multiple exposure settings: 5 percent

Reported symptoms

Fever, cough or shortness of breath: 92 percent

Cough: 78 percent

Fever: 68 percent

Muscle aches: 66 percent

Headache: 65 percent

