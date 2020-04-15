COVID-19 & healthcare professionals: What the latest CDC data shows
Federal data released this week showed that healthcare professionals account for 9,282 of the 315,531 COVID-19 cases nationwide, their median age is 42, and 73 percent of them are female.
The tally came from the CDC April 14 and was representative of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases voluntarily reported to the agency from 50 states, four U.S. territories and affiliated islands and the District of Columbia, from Feb. 12 to April 9.
Here are five stats from the CDC about the healthcare professional cases.
Age
16-44: 55 percent
45-54: 21 percent
55-64: 18 percent
65 or older: 6 percent
Sex
Female: 73 percent
Male: 27 percent
Race
Asian: 5 percent
Black: 21 percent
White: 72 percent
Other: 2 percent
Exposures
Only healthcare exposure: 55 percent
Only household exposure: 27 percent
Only community exposure: 13 percent
Multiple exposure settings: 5 percent
Reported symptoms
Fever, cough or shortness of breath: 92 percent
Cough: 78 percent
Fever: 68 percent
Muscle aches: 66 percent
Headache: 65 percent
