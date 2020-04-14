Florida health system quarantines 66 employees after 'exposure incident'

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System has quarantined 78 employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including 66 employees quarantined after a possible "exposure incident," the News-Press reported.

The weekend incident occurred at the health system's Downtown Baker Hospital in Naples.

NCH told area media it quarantined the workers "until we can further establish if there was a low, medium, or high risk for exposure." The system's CEO said affected employees deemed low exposure will return to work as soon as possible. No details were provided regarding whether the potentially infected person was a patient, employee or visitor.

The 66 employees quarantined are in addition to the seven other NCH employees also under quarantine, according to the News-Press. As of April 13, the health system had reported 12 confirmed COVID-19 employee cases. NCH officials said the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were not exposed in the workplace.

