NYC Health + Hospitals to hire 500 nonclinical workers

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals will hire 500 nonclinical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city mayor's office announced April 12.

The city's public hospital system seeks people who can help transport patients, work on the clerical team, and help hospitals with critical work, including cleaning and maintenance, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said. Jobs will be temporary beginning with a 90-day assignment.

NYC Health + Hospitals is starting with the 500 nonclinical jobs but eventually will expand to thousands, the mayor's office said.

The city's new hiring initiative will also expand to other New York City hospitals.

More information about the initiative is available here.

