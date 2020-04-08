Kaiser Permanente-union partnership offers pandemic-readiness training to nurses

Futuro Health is offering a pandemic-readiness training course to licensed vocational nurses and licensed practical nurses.

The Sacramento, Calif.-based nonprofit organization, launched in January by Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, said it is committing $1 million for the program, which aims to prepare workers for expanded roles during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The five-chapter online course was designed by Pima Medical Institute and is initially available to the 100,000 licensed vocational nurses in California. It covers infection control, ventilator patient care, disease progression, personal resiliency and other topics.

The course is offered to address the expected surge of COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers who will be needed to care for them.

More information about the course is available here.

