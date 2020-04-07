How Long Island hospitals are adjusting staff to prepare for COVID-19 patients

Hospitals on Long Island in New York are adjusting staff in preparation for the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Newsday.

Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services has offered pay differentials to staff who agree to work extra shifts, Patrick O'Shaughnessy, DO, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, told the newspaper. He said it has also moved staff from less busy areas of the health system and is trying to hire more staff.

At NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, part of New York City-based NYU Langone Health, similar efforts are underway. The hospital added 60 nurses from outside agencies April 6 to help in the fight COVID-19, according to Joseph Greco, MD, chief of hospital operations at NYU Winthrop.

Dr. Greco told Newsday the hospital will also hire NYU medical school graduates next week.

Meanwhile, New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health said it is moving physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurses from its ambulatory offices to its hospitals.

The health system is also adding nurses from organizations in U.S. regions that are less affected by COVID-19, according to Mark Jarrett, MD, Northwell's chief quality officer.

