Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. It includes cases that have been reported March 31-April 2 and will be updated regularly. Please email Kelly Gooch at kgooch@beckershealthcare.com with any thoughts on this topic. Past editions of the roundup are available here, here and here.

New York

Highland Hospital in Rochester said nearly a dozen of its employees are infected with COVID-19, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The hospital has locked down an acute care unit for geriatric patients, and an untold number of employees were directed to quarantine at home, according to the report.

Massachusetts

Forty employees at Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Care had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 2, according to masslive.com, which cites updated information from the health system. Seventy-six employees were on quarantine at that time.

South Carolina

At Medical University of South Carolina, officials said 38 people who work at the hospital's facilities in Charleston had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 1, The State reported April 2. A spokesperson said many cases were transmitted from within the community and via travel.

Ohio

Cincinnati Children's Hospital hospital officials said some of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but did not tell how many, WLWT reported.

Vermont

At least 22 employees from the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington are infected with COVID-19, according to the Free Press. A medical center spokesperson told the newspaper that the employees' occupations could not be provided in order to protect their privacy.

Oregon

An employee at Oregon State Hospital in Salem tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Salem Reporter. A spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority told the publication the employee worked inside the secure area of the psychiatric facility.

Virginia

Three employees at Fauquier Health in Warrenton tested positive for COVID-19, according to FauquierNow. One employee is a care provider who was not in direct patient care when COVID-19 symptoms began, Fauquier Health spokesperson Sarah Cubbage told FauquierNow. The other two employees are not care providers, Ms. Cubbage said.

