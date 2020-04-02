Where employees have tested positive for COVID-19: March 31-April 2

Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. It includes cases that have been reported March 31-April 2 and will be updated regularly.

New York

Four employees at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse have tested positive for COVID-19, according to syracuse.com. The hospital also reported 11 patients with the coronavirus disease.

Seven employees at Syracuse-based St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to syracuse.com. A hospital statement obtained by the website said the individuals are under quarantine at home.

Texas

An employee at El Paso Children's Hospital who provides patient care has tested positive for COVID-19, KTSM reported. The employee self-isolated and self-monitored after members of a group the individual traveled with became symptomatic, the hospital told the TV station.

Indiana

An employee at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw has tested positive for COVID-19, according to timesuniononline.com. Fort Wayne-based Lutheran Health Network said its hospital is providing care for the individual.

Alabama

Two employees at Huntsville-based Crestwood Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, WAAY reported. One is a physician and the other is another hospital worker, a hospital spokesperson told the TV station.

Missouri

An employee at Bolivar-based Citizens Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the Bolivar Herald-Free Press reported. The employee has been recovering at home and is self-quarantining with family, according to a hospital news release provided to the newspaper.

Nevada

Eleven employees at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19, KLAS reported. A statement obtained by the TV station said nine of the employees are under quarantine at home and two are hospitalized.

