Florida hospitals cut healthcare workers' hours

Some Florida hospitals are reducing hours for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TV station WJXT.

Jacksonville-based Baptist Health and Ascension Florida confirmed to the station they are reducing and eliminating hours for employees after the state ordered hospitals to stop nonessential surgeries.

About 97 percent of Baptist Health's 12,000-member workforce are able to continue their job during the pandemic, according to the health system. A spokesperson told WJXT it aims to maintain employment for workers and is encouraging affected workers to join the health system's labor pool for other work opportunities.

Jacksonville-based Ascension St. Vincent's is reassigning some employees who had their hours reduced due to fewer patients at the hospital, according to the health system. Ascension Florida told WJXT affected employees are still being paid and receiving benefits, and that it is "working to identify potential opportunities for them to continue to actively serve our organization in other capacities wherever possible."

Ascension Florida said it is also working to help employees who had their hours reduced due to possible or confirmed exposure to COVID-19.

