HCA, Amazon among companies with most job openings
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Amazon are among the top 10 companies with the most job openings in the U.S., according to LinkedIn.
HCA is a for-profit hospital operator, while Amazon has made various partnerships and investments in healthcare.
To determine companies with the most open jobs, LinkedIn examined its job-posting data in the U.S. March 15–21.
The top 10:
1. 7-Eleven
3. KPMG
4. Amazon
5. Genentech
6. Lowe's
8. Intuit
9. Nepris
10. Whole Foods
