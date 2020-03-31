HCA, Amazon among companies with most job openings

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Amazon are among the top 10 companies with the most job openings in the U.S., according to LinkedIn.

HCA is a for-profit hospital operator, while Amazon has made various partnerships and investments in healthcare.

To determine companies with the most open jobs, LinkedIn examined its job-posting data in the U.S. March 15–21.

The top 10:

1. 7-Eleven

2. Army National Guard

3. KPMG

4. Amazon

5. Genentech

6. Lowe's

7. HCA Healthcare

8. Intuit

9. Nepris

10. Whole Foods

More information is available here.

More articles on workforce issues:

Where employees have tested positive for COVID-19: March 25-27

UVM Health Network shuffles staff in preparation for COVID-19 case surge

Union files complaints against hospitals in 16 states over workplace safety

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.