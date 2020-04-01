M Health Fairview cuts employee hours

Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview said it expects to cut work hours for some of its staff beginning April 6, the Star Tribune reported.

The health system said it will provide at least 50 percent pay and continuing benefits to those affected, according to the newspaper. The changes won't affect employees caring for COVID-19 patients.

The number of affected workers is unclear, but the health system said those who see their hours cut could be called back to work or reassigned amid expected COVID-case surges. Reductions are expected to last through May 3.

M Health Fairview, a collaboration of the University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Physicians and Fairview Health Services, consists of 10 hospitals and 60 clinics.

