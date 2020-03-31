California launches Health Corps to recruit thousands of workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to get thousands of new healthcare workers into the field to help the state manage the influx of COVID-19 patients. The effort to recruit more workers is called the California Health Corps.

Mr. Newsom is asking retired physicians, pharmacists, nurses, medical assistants and other medical professionals to sign up for the Health Corps to help the state respond to the pandemic.

Mr. Newsom previously said the state will need an additional 50,000 beds to get ahead of the expected surge of COVID-19 patients. One major task is staffing those beds.

Those who sign up for the California Health Corps will be given a salary and malpractice insurance.

"California's healthcare workers are the heroes of this moment, serving on the front lines in the fight against this disease. To treat the rising number of patients with COVID-19, our state needs more workers in the healthcare field to join the fight. If you have a background in health care, we need your help," Mr. Newsom said.

