Where hospital employees have tested positive for coronavirus March 16-20

Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other US healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. This list includes cases that have been reported as of 8:45 a.m. CDT March 20. This roundup will be updated regularly.

New York

Albany Medical College reported that a staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19 due to exposure outside the facility. The individual is under self-quarantine at home. The college said it is working with local health officials to contact any colleagues who may have had close contact with the staff member.

Washington

A worker at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state's department of social and health services. The department said the employee has recovered and is symptom-free.

California

University of California at San Francisco said two healthcare employees have tested positive for COVID-19, TV station KRON 4 reported. Both workers are self-quarantining.

New Jersey

An employee from Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth has tested positive for the coronavirus, NJ Advance Media reported.

Two employees from Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the healthcare company confirmed to The Jersey Journal. Spokesperson Eric Bloom told the newspaper the workers, from Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center and Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center, "self-quarantined at home immediately upon symptom onset."

Illinois

Two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital received positive tests, CBS Chicago reported. Hospital officials said the employees are quarantined at home.

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston reported that a healthcare worker there has tested positive for COVID-19, as has a healthcare employee at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, also in Boston, the Boston Herald reported. The report says the hospitals are contacting patients and staff who may have been exposed.

A healthcare provider at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus, The Boston Globe reported. The hospital did not identify the person or their job, but it told the newspaper the healthcare provider is in isolation at home and doing well.

Georgia

Six employees at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany tested positive for the coronavirus, TV station WALB reported.



Colorado

An employee at Boulder Community Health tested positive for the coronavirus, the Times-Call reported. Spokesperson Rich Sheehan told the newspaper the employee has not been at work since the positive test.

Banner Health said one of its healthcare professionals who works in Colorado has tested positive for COVID-19, The Colorado Sun reported.

Pennsylvania

Several employees at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine received positive tests, KYW Newsradio reported. A spokesperson did not provide the radio station with a number or specify where the employees work.

A physician at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia tested positive for the coronavirus, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. After the positive test, the hospital closed its intensive care unit to new patients, and the level 1 trauma unit closed March 13, according to the newspaper.

Connecticut

Yale New Haven Health System CEO Marna P. Borgstrom announced March 14 that chief nursing executive, Beth Beckman, DNSc, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-isolated at home. The health system also reported that its chief clinical officer, Thomas Balcezak, MD, has been exposed to COVID-19. Though he tested negative for COVID-19, Dr. Balcezak has self-quarantined at home, Ms. Borgstrom said.

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville confirmed to Becker's that fewer than 20 healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus as of the afternoon of March 19. The medical center said that its epidemiologist found that no cases appear to be occupationally acquired. The workers are self-isolating at home.

Le Bonheur's Children Hospital in Memphis said an employee tested positive for COVID-19, TV station WREG reported. Hospital officials said the employee is the second confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Shelby County and was exposed to the first confirmed case.

Want to share your thoughts on this topic? Email Kelly Gooch: kgooch@beckershealthcare.com

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.