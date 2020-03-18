Ohio hospitals target workers laid off from service industry jobs

Ohio hospitals are appealing to service industry workers who have lost jobs in restaurants, bars and retail because of the coronavirus pandemic to come work for them, Columbus Business First reported.

The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus tweeted March 16 that it has "tons of job openings both clinical and nonclinical," and encouraged service industry workers to apply for the jobs here.

The medical center's career page lists openings for cooks, food service workers, custodial workers and other positions.

Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus seeks to fill more than 1,000 positions, a spokesperson told Business First. The openings include dining services, patient transport, gift shop, groundskeepers and painters. More information about job openings is available here.

