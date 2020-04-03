43,000 healthcare jobs lost in March

Healthcare lost 43,000 jobs in March, with job losses primarily in ambulatory healthcare services, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The job losses — which occurred the same month the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic — included offices of physicians (-12,000), dentists (-17,000) and other healthcare practitioners (-7,000). At the same time, hospitals added only 200 jobs last month, compared to the 7,800 positions they added to the U.S. economy in February.

Overall, healthcare employment had been growing. In the 12 months prior to March, industry employment had grown by 374,000, according to the bureau.

