Where employees have tested positive for COVID-19: March 27-31

Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. It includes cases that have been reported March 27-31 and will be updated regularly.

Washington

Two employees at Moses Lake-based Samaritan Healthcare have tested positive for COVID-19, NBC Right Now reported. The employees are at home in isolation.

Oregon

Twelve staff members of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland have tested positive for COVID-19, oregonlive.com reported. According to the hospital's president, Danny Jacobs, 846 nurses, physicians and other staff were tested as of March 29.

Massachusetts

More than 100 employees at Beth Israel Lahey Health have tested positive for COVID-19, WHDH reported. A health system spokesperson told the TV station that 109 workers at nine facilities, including Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Burlington-based Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, are being treated and quarantined.

Tennessee

Eighty-six employees at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed to Fox 17 News. The hospital said 37 of those infected employees had returned to work as of March 30 after passing a required quarantine period.

Florida

Carlos Migoya, CEO of Miami-based Jackson Health System, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 30 statement shared by the Miami-based health system on Twitter. Mr. Migoya said he was asymptomatic but was tested due to exposure to other people who tested positive. He is self-isolating at home.

Kentucky

Forty-five employees at Louisville-based Norton Healthcare have tested positive for COVID-19, WDRB reported. In a video obtained by the TV station and sent to employees March 29, CEO Russ Cox said 282 workers remained furloughed due to symptoms and were in self-quarantine.

Mississippi

Six employees at Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the Clarion Ledger reported. Alan Jones, MD, director of emergency medicine, told the newspaper exposure appears to be from outside the hospital.

South Carolina

Several workers at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System have tested positive for COVID-19, TV station WYFF reported. Officials said they notified patients and colleagues who had contact with the employees.

At Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health, 34 employees and five patients had tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 30, TV station WCSC reported.

Missouri

Two employees at Mercy Hospital Springfield have tested positive for COVID-19 after recent out-of-state travel, the Springfield News-Leader reported. A statement provided to the newspaper said the employees are at home.

More articles on workforce issues:

Where employees have tested positive for COVID-19: March 25-27

UVM Health Network shuffles staff in preparation for COVID-19 case surge

Union files complaints against hospitals in 16 states over workplace safety

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.