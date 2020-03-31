Jackson Health CEO tests positive for COVID-19

The CEO of Jackson Health System tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 30 statement shared by the Miami-based health system on Twitter.

Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said he wasn't experiencing any symptoms but underwent a test after physician leaders at the health system directed him to due to exposure to other people who tested positive.

Mr. Migoya said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the week of March 23 but wanted to keep the information private "because I did not want to take any focus away from the nurses, doctors, technicians, environmental workers, food-service staff, and others who are putting themselves on the front lines of this crisis every day in order to serve our patients," according to his statement.

Mr. Migoya is working from home and self-isolating.

Jackson Health, a public health system, is expected to experience significant financial challenges due to COVID-19, as many elective surgeries are canceled. The same week he was diagnosed, Mr. Migoya asked nonclinical employees to take a voluntary personal leave during the next few weeks to avoid layoffs.

