Jackson Health CEO to employees: Take voluntary leave to avoid layoffs

Carlos Migoya, the CEO of Jackson Health System in Miami, asked nonclinical employees to take a voluntary personal leave during the next few weeks to avoid layoffs, according to Local 10.

Jackson Health, which is Miami-Dade County's public hospital, is at a great financial risk if COVID-19 patients overwhelm the hospital, Mr. Migoya said. Mr. Migoya predicts the temporary cancellation of elective procedures and a decrease in local sales taxes will hit Jackson Health's revenue.

"These last few weeks have been anxious, exhausting and even frightening," he said, adding that the outbreak has placed "unbelievable strain on our financial foundation." Still, "Everything that is strong about Jackson will still be here when this crisis passes," he said.

Read the full report here.

