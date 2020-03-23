New York urges insurers to release employed clinicians to help fight COVID-19

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging health insurers who employ physicians and nurses to release them from their duties so they can help treat COVID-19 patients, according to Bloomberg.

The request came March 23 as Mr. Cuomo issued an executive order requiring hospitals to increase their capacity by 50 percent as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. To help meet this demand, the New York State Department of Financial Services is requesting that health insurers provide details about the nurses and physicians they have on staff.

In reference to insurer-employed clinicians, Mr. Cuomo said: "We don't need them in the insurance business now; we would like them to help in hospitals. This is not about assessing insurance claims at this point, it's about saving lives."

As of March 23, New York state had 20,875 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

