Envision to deploy 130 clinicians to Mount Sinai Health System

Envision Healthcare, one of the nation's largest provider groups, has started to deploy clinicians to New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System to assist in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville, Tenn.- based Envision said anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists are among the deployed clinicians, and they come from practices across the country. It said it expects to dispatch about 130 clinicians.

"Our first job during this crisis is caring for patients," said Jim Rechtin, president and CEO of Envision. "Cases in New York continue to climb, and we are taking action to reduce the unprecedented stress on resources at Mount Sinai.

New York has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. As of 7:25 a.m. CDT April 6, there were 123,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Envision said it will continue to deploy healthcare workers to U.S. COVID-19 hot spots and help hospitals that need additional resources.

