Atrium Health CEO, execs pledge $2M toward employee relief fund

Atrium Health President and CEO Gene Woods has made a personal $1 million donation toward the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system's newly established relief fund to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis, according to an internal memo obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

The health system's 16-member executive council has also pledged an additional $1 million to the fund, according to the memo, which was sent April 20 to employees from Ed Brown, board chairman, and Al McAulay, chair of the board's compensation and human resources committee.

"Over the past several months, we have been cheering you on from the sidelines and have been so proud to learn of your continued efforts from the leadership team," the memo reads. "The countless stories we hear make us humbled to be part of the Atrium Health family, as you find new ways to uplift our communities each and every day."

"On behalf of the entire Board of Commissioners, thank you for all you do. The commitment you are showing right now is making a remarkable difference — and on behalf of so many, we are extremely grateful."

Atrium Health said the Caregiver Heroes Fund, which is part of the health system's Teammate Emergency Care Fund, will provide financial assistance to employees who have suffered hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website for the fund says this includes support for reasonable and necessary personal, family, living or funeral expenses that employees incur due to COVID-19.

Atrium Health has about 65,000 employees, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

