U of Mississippi Medical Center lays off 250, cuts exec pay to offset COVID-19 losses

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is laying off employees and taking several other steps to offset financial damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WLBT.

In a memo to employees sent May 27, hospital leaders said UMMC has been losing more than $1 million per day since mid-March, and internal projections show a $100 million deficit through September.

In addition to the layoffs, UMMC has cut executive leadership pay by 15 percent. The salary reductions kicked in May 1. It is also reducing salaries for faculty and staff earning more than $100,000 per year by 10 percent for three months starting July 1.

Capital budget reductions and restrictions on travel and new hires will also help UMMC offset losses tied to the pandemic, according to the report.

"I would dare say UMMC has not faced a challenge of this magnitude before in all of its 65 years of existence," said LouAnn Woodward, MD, vice chancellor for health affairs at UMMC. "It will take guts, grit and fortitude to pull through to the other side. Today's action is an example of how very tough decisions with difficult consequences will be required. However, I am confident we can, and we will, weather this storm and emerge stronger than ever."

More articles on healthcare finance:

Ascension reports $2.7B net loss in Q3

Emory Healthcare to furlough, cut hours of up to 1,500 workers

20 healthcare companies with biggest annual profits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.