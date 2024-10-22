Jefferson to spend $900M on Lehigh Valley Health Network projects: 6 things to know

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has committed $900 million for Allentown, Pa-based Lehigh Valley Health facilities over a three-year period in projects, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Oct. 18.

Here are six things to know:

1. Jefferson and LVHN merged Aug. 1 to form a 32-hospital system with over 700 care sites.

2. The $900 million is part of a $1.1 billion bond to help Jefferson refinance its existing debt, the publication reported.

3. Jefferson's project plans for LVHN include creating a mother-baby unit at East Stroudsburg, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Hospital – Pocono that comprises 13 postpartum beds, six labor and delivery rooms and eight nursery bassinets. The unit is expected to open sometime in April 2026.

4. Bethlehem, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg will get a three-story building for an emergency department expansion as part of the project. The 79-bed ED will comprise a heliport and is expected to be complete in October 2026.

5. Jefferson also shared plans to purchase a medical building by an LVHN micro-hospital in Gilbertsville, Pa., which LVHN had originally leased from the building's developer.

6. The bond will also use $530 million in capital projects to expand Jefferson's flagship Center City Hospital's ED and enhance immune-therapy cancer treatment services.