WellSpan Health CEO takes 25% pay cut

The CEO and other executives at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health will take pay cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system announced May 11.

WellSpan said the salary reductions are effective in May and will last for 12 weeks.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO of WellSpan, will take a 25 percent pay cut over that period. Those in executive-level positions — including executive vice presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents — will take a 10 percent pay cut.

Savings from the salary reductions will support the health system employee assistance program, which helps workers who have endured financial hardship during the public health crisis, WellSpan said. The program will help cover mortgage or rent payments, utility costs and other urgent bills.

"COVID-19 is more than just a public health crisis; it’s also a financial crisis for millions of Americans," Dr. Gapstur said in a news release. "As central Pennsylvania's largest private employer, we know our team members are not immune from the financial impacts of this pandemic. Our executive team is doing its part to support our organization and our 20,000 team members during this trying time. We are in this together, and we'll get through this together."

