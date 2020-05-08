Northwestern says some employees no longer eligible for COVID-19 bonuses

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine informed some employees May 7 that bonuses they were set to receive due to their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be taken back because they were no longer eligible for the special compensation program, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Dean M. Harrison, president and CEO of Northwestern, sent an email to employees April 17 announcing the bonuses, which he said were "recognizing the disproportionate burden of the COVID-19 pandemic to our employees who provide patient care in our hospitals and emergency departments," according to the newspaper.

Mr. Harrison said the bonuses were retroactive to April 5 and in place through the lifting of the Illinois stay-at-home order "or such other time as [Northwestern] determines it is no longer required."

But in an email from Sara Williamson, Northwestern's director of access, employees were told those who primarily work with inpatients are still eligible, but those who "spend the majority of their time with patients coming in for outpatient procedures" are not, according to the Sun-Times.

In a statement provided to Becker's Hospital Review, Northwestern said payroll errors occurred while applying the bonuses "due to the expedited implementation process and interpretations of the qualification guidelines" and "we will follow up directly with the employees impacted."

