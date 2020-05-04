$1M in bonuses donated to Dominican Hospital employees

Employees at Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., will receive $1 million in COVID-19 bonuses from an anonymous local donor, the hospital announced May 4.

The donation — from a Santa Cruz County resident and longtime hospital supporter — came through the hospital's foundation and will be given to hospital employees in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

"To the heroes of Dominican Hospital: Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community," the donor said in a letter to hospital employees, according to the hospital. "This humankindness is what makes you heroic. Please accept this donation in recognition of and with great thanks for all that you do. And please know that my heart is with you as we seek to protect and care for each other during this challenging time."

The hospital said all employees who have met a threshold number of hours worked before March 1 — a minimum of 1,600 hours for full-time employees, and a minimum of 800 hours for part-time employees — will receive the payment within the next 30 days.

