Cape Cod Healthcare CEO will forgo April salary to support fight against COVID-19

Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare, said he will give up his $78,000 April salary to help increase cash reserves amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Business Journal reported.

The decision comes as COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, continues to spread in the U.S., and as hospitals across the country have canceled nonessential and non-urgent elective procedures.

Since the health system's patient volume is down 52 percent from cancellation of elective surgeries — and it isn't currently furloughing any of its 5,700 employees — forgoing his April salary will help support resources to respond to the pandemic, said Mr. Lauf, who also serves as CEO of Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Other efforts by the health system amid the outbreak include setting up an employee assistance fund and pausing the $180 million construction of a six-floor patient care tower and a new EMR system.

Read the full report here.

