Georgia health system CEO: 6-month supply gone in 7 days

The CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System is offering a COVID-19 warning to others, saying the Albany, Ga.-based organization is seeing its months-long supply stockpile deplete quickly, WMAZ reported.

"We went through six months of supplies in just a little over seven days," Scott Steiner told the TV station.

"Phoebe Putney is a pretty large system in southwest Georgia, the largest, eighth largest in the state, and we feel like we were pretty well prepared, thinking about China and what they were going through," he added. "We ordered a ton of supplies and hoping we'd never have to use them, thinking a small urban rural market wouldn't be hit very hard, and, well, we were wrong."

As of noon local time March 23, Phoebe Putney reported it had 125 positive cases of COVID-19. But Mr. Steiner said there were only about five or five and a half days of N95 masks left based on the current burn rate.

WMAZ reported that Phoebe Putney is trying to make its existing protective gear last longer, with home-sewn covers for the N95 masks.

Read the full report here.

