Advocate Aurora CEO takes 50% salary cut

Jim Skogsbergh, the CEO of Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health, will take a 50 percent salary cut for at least the next quarter, according to Milwaukee Business News.

The salary cut comes as other senior executives from the health system reduce their salaries by 20 percent. The cuts are effective this month.

The funds will go toward providing financial assistance to Advocate Aurora employees. In an April 28 memo, the health system also said it is providing $15 million in award payments to more than 60,000 eligible employees in recognition of their work during 2019.

