Advocate Aurora offers bonuses to more than 60,000 workers

Milwaukee and Downers Grove Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health is providing $15 million in award payments to more than 60,000 eligible employees in recognition of their work during 2019, according to an internal memo obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

The health system said the award ranges from $150 to $300 and is based on the number of hours worked. More than 3,300 employed physicians will receive the award via credit toward Continuing Medical Education expenses.

President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh announced the new award program last summer as an opportunity to recognize and reward employees for their work.

In his memo sent to employees April 28, he noted workers' commitment to patients, communities and each other in 2019 and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to take a moment to reflect and thank you for your valuable contributions in 2019. Together, we exceeded our patient outcomes and financial performance goals," he wrote. "As a result, I'm pleased to announce payment of the Team Member Award … to show our gratitude for your hard work and dedication."

"Thank you again for your great work in 2019 and for your continued dedication to battling COVID-19," he said.

Employees will receive their award payment on their April 30 paycheck and employed physicians will receive their Continuing Medical Education account credit, according to the memo.

More articles on compensation:

Vidant reducing executive, staff pay

Yale New Haven Health employees to receive COVID-19 bonus payment

Union seeks hazard pay for University of Chicago hospital workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.