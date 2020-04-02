Trinity Health to furlough 2,500 employees in Michigan

The two health systems that comprise Trinity Health's Michigan region will furlough 2,500 employees at eight hospitals, according to MLive.com.

Livonia-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and Muskegon-based Mercy Health said the furloughs will occur over the next few weeks and will mostly affect nonclinical workers.

The furloughs, which represent 10 percent of the workforce at the two systems, will enable the hospitals to "focus resources on the functions directly related to essential COVID-19 patient care needs, while protecting people and helping to prevent the spread of the virus," according to the report.

Livonia-based Trinity Health said the goal is for the furloughs to be temporary.

To help offset financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity's executive leaders are taking up to 25 percent pay cuts, and performance-based bonuses are being eliminated, according to the report.

