7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Nov. 4:

Evaline Alessandrini, MD, was appointed COO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Hilary Babcock, MD, was appointed vice president and chief quality officer for BJC HealthCare's Center for Clinical Excellence in St. Louis.

Gena Bravo was named interim president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Tami Minnier was named senior vice president of UPMC's health services division and chief quality and operational excellence officer for the health system.

Sandy Rader, DNP, was named president of UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Sherri Sandel, DO, was appointed medical director of Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Karen Steely was named COO of Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga.