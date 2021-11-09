AdventHealth announces 2 leadership shifts in Georgia market

AdventHealth named two executives to oversee Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

Mike Murrill was appointed president and CEO, while Karen Steely was named COO, a Nov. 2 news release said.

Mr. Murrill previously served as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Gordon and Murray hospitals, located in Calhoun, Ga., and Chatsworth, Ga., respectively.

In addition to his new role, Mr. Murrill will remain president and CEO of the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system's Southeast region, which includes facilities in Hendersonville, N.C., and Manchester, Ky., the news release said.

Ms. Steely most recently served as COO for Gordon and Murray hospitals.

Both executives, who assumed their roles on Oct. 1, will oversee Redmond's integration into the AdventHealth network.