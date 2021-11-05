Cincinnati Children's names new COO

Evaline Alessandrini, MD, has been appointed COO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

She will succeed Steve Davis, MD, who will assume his new role as the hospital's president and CEO on Nov. 22, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Davis said of his replacement, "She brings an energy and a passion for making things better — and that inspires the people she works with to excel."

Dr. Alessandrini currently serves as CMO, interim COO and executive vice president for Cincinnati-based UC Health. She previously held leadership roles at Cincinnati Children's including director of the place outcomes research program and assistant vice president of outcomes systems at the James M. Anderson Center for Health Systems Excellence.

She also held multiple leadership roles at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Alessandrini is expected to join Cincinnati Children's by January 2022, the news release said.