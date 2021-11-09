UPMC announces multiple leadership changes

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has made several key leadership changes, according to a news release shared with Becker's Nov. 9.

Tami Minnier has been named senior vice president of UPMC's health services division and chief quality and operational excellence officer for the health system. She assumed her new role on Nov. 1.

The following leadership changes will become effective in January 2022:

John Innocenti has been named senior vice president of the health services division and president of UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh. Mr. Innocenti currently serves as president of UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, also in Pittsburgh.

Sandy Rader, DNP, will replace Mr. Innocenti as president of UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside. She previously served as the hospital's COO and chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

David Gibbons, RN, has been named senior vice president of the health services division and market president for the health system's northern tier and North Central Pennsylvania regions. Mr. Gibbons currently serves as president of UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., and regional leader overseeing five other hospitals in the health system.

Dave Martin will remain in his role as regional market president with the addition of Mr. Gibbons. He will also remain senior vice president of the health services division and market president for Central Pennsylvania, and will continue to oversee four UPMC hospitals.