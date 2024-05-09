6 hospitals, health systems recently creating new C-suite roles

Hospitals and health systems are making changes in their C-suite and leadership ranks based on organizational needs in today's healthcare environment. Some of the changes have involved adding inaugural roles to their C-suites.

Here are the new roles hospitals and health systems have added to their C-suites:

Editor's note: This list was created on April 11 and updated on May 9.

April 12 to May 9

1. Portland-based MaineHealth named Susan Doliner, who has served as vice president of philanthropy at Maine Medical Center, as the first systemwide chief development officer. In her new role, Ms. Doliner will oversee the creation of a systemwide philanthropy department until her planned retirement in January, according to a May 1 news release shared with Becker's. A search for a permanent chief development officer is underway.

2. Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health's Children's & Women's Hospital named Manimaran Ramani, MD, its inaugural chief medical officer. Dr. Ramani is division chief of neonatology and medical director for the neonatal intensive care unit and will continue in these roles, in addition to working as chief medical officer, according to an April 30 system news release shared with Becker's.

3. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine named Mitchell Schnall, MD, PhD, the inaugural senior vice president for data and technology solutions. Dr. Schnall will be responsible for interpreting new tools and approaches to determine how to implement them at Penn Medicine, according to an April 30 news release from the health system.

4. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System named Christine Andrews as its first vice president for philanthropy shared services. Ms. Andrews will work with chief development officers across UMMS member organizations to develop a collaborative model that supports the health system's strategic priorities and philanthropic operations, according to an April 24 news release.

5. Phoenix-based Banner Health named Michael Reagin as its first executive vice president and chief technology officer. Mr. Reagin most recently served as chief information and innovation officer of San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare.

6. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare named Wren Lester, PhD, its inaugural chief experience officer. Dr. Lester joins the organization from SUNY Downstate Health in New York City, where she also served as chief experience officer.

Feb. 1 to April 11

1. Cleveland Clinic appointed Tommaso Falcone, MD, executive vice president and president of international and emerging markets, the health system announced March 29. Dr. Falcone most recently served as interim president of Cleveland Clinic London.

2. Atlanta-based Piedmont named Mary Kane, BSN, RN, the inaugural chief nursing informatics officer. Lacy Knight, MD, chief health informatics officer at Piedmont, said in a March 11 news release that adding the role "will ensure we thoughtfully balance the risks and opportunities that come with introducing innovative technology in a healthcare setting."

3. Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Conn., named Amer Zeidan, MD, as its inaugural chief of the division of hematologic malignancies. In addition to the new role, Dr. Zeidan continues to lead the leukemia program and serves as assistant director of the clinical trials office.

4. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine appointed Marc Overcash as its inaugural deputy CIO, the health system said Feb. 15. He previously served in the same role at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

5. Boston Medical Center Health System announced its first chief officers for strategy, transformation and digital information on Feb. 14. Cindy Bo was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Jesse Souweine was named senior vice president and chief transformation officer, and Joy Brown was named senior vice president and chief digital information officer.

6. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare selected Rosemary Sheehan as its inaugural chief people officer, the health system said Feb. 5. Ms. Sheehan previously spent 25 years at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, including as chief human resources officer.

7. Atlanta-based Emory University tapped Madhu Behera, PhD, as its first chief research informatics officer, the university said Feb. 1. In her new role, Dr. Behera will focus on research-related informatics, data analytics, data science and artificial intelligence initiatives across Emory University and Emory Healthcare.









